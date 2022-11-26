Best Mobile Number Trackers Online Free with Location

In this article, we are to share with you some of the best online options for tracking phone number locations for free.

Parents might need a mobile number tracker to keep tabs on their kids, employees may find it useful for work-related purposes, and people in relationships can use it to – sparingly – check up on their partner. But the key question is: Can all of this be done?

With a little online research, you can easily find the location of any phone number for free. By utilizing apps and websites, you can get pinpoint accuracy for mobile numbers.

How to Track Real-time Location of Kid’s Phone of Any Number and Monitor Activity

Although we have tried numerous websites and apps (which will be mentioned below), many of them don’t give you an accurate location. Rarely any of them will track a phone’s location in real-time. However, some other third-party apps can do this and provide more tracking features than the average person realizes.

If you’re able to install one of these apps on your child’s phone, then you’re able to monitor their whereabouts at any given time–no matter what mobile number they use. You can even keep tabs on the activity surrounding them.

Why You May Want to Know Someone’s Location

Tracking someone’s location via their cell phone number can serve many purposes, such as giving parents peace of mind about their children’s whereabouts or helping employers confirm whether an employee is being truthful about their location.

Parental Control with Track Real-Time Location and View the Phone’s Surroundings

AirDroid has been constantly improving, and it recently released a tracking app. With it, you can easily track and monitor a cell phone number’s location in real time. You’ll also be able to view the phone’s surroundings and get notifications when they enter or leave certain areas. It’s very easy to set up and use on both iOS and Android devices.

Features

With this app, you can see your child’s current location and get updates in real-time.

Use this service to remotely watch, hear and record audio of what is happening around your children.

Through the location history, you can check his previous location.

Keep your children safe by setting up Geofences.

With this app, parents can see their child’s phone screen in real-time.

Pros

You’ll get notifications as soon as your child enters or leaves a pre-determined area.

Parents can monitor their children’s phone surroundings in real-time..

Parents can use phone management tools to protect their kids from harmful people, surroundings, and content.

The camera screencast feature not only helps keep children safe online but also, more importantly, teaches them how to balance their digital activities and manage risks.

You can view notifications on your kid’s phone, such as WhatsApp messages, regular messages, and incoming calls.

The screen time limit feature allows you to control how long your children spend on their phones, and even enables the function at a specific location.

5 Best Mobile Number Tracker Online Free with Location [Website]

If you’re not looking to install an app on your phone in order to track a mobile number, this section is for you. You can still track phone number locations online free of charge, even if you don’t have enough memory on your device to download an application.

In the next section, we will discuss five website options that don’t require you to install an app.

1. GPS Mobile Number Tracker

This website tracks mobile numbers online for free. It uses history location data such as GPS, WiFi connection, and cell tower triangulation to find a number worldwide 100% free of charge.

The website’s interface is easy to use; you simply input the estimated country, country code, and phone number. The phone’s location will then be shown on Google Maps within a short amount of time if the area is found. Even though it is still in its beta stage, the site has potential.

2. Phone Location

With Phone Location, you can constantly monitor the real-time location of any device on a map. Unlike other apps, there is no need to install software or an app on your phone or the target device–all you need is this website feature!

Geo Tracker only takes a couple of minutes to install. You won’t even notice it’s there because it runs in the background mode and doesn’t use up your phone battery. And if you ever need to know where someone is, all you have to do is open the app and check their location instantaneously.

Please enter the target phone number’s country code and international format phone number into the respective fields. After doing so, click the “Launch” button to initiate the search process. With Phone Location, you can find any mobile device across more than 150 countries!

3. Phone Number Tracker

This third website provides a free app for tracking any phone number, landline or mobile, across the world. Simply enter the desired number in the search box and select its country to begin tracking. You will be able to see location information online immediately.

In addition to that, you can search for other identifying details about the phone number subscriber by using the query button. You can check for their full name, address, relatives, and additional information. Check their link here to use their feature.

4. Mobile Number Tracker

Mobile Number Tracker is a great website for not only tracking mobile numbers, but landline numbers and the sender of bulk SMS. This website software uses GPS location to trace cell phone numbers through the owner’s operator or service provider.

The user can see the location of the device and person they are searching for in Google Maps, which is made possible by pinpoint accuracy to help find what you’re looking for–yours or someone else’s. It only takes 10 seconds! Please note that this service is confined to India and USA numbers at this time.

5. Live GPS Search

At LiveGPS Search, they offer a free tracking service that you can use to track your boyfriend by phone number. It only takes 20 seconds to send you the results of your search, and you can check out the service here.

5 Best Free Cell Phone Tracker by Number [Third-Party App]

If you don’t mind a third party being installed on your phone, you can check out the apps named below.

1. Phone Tracker By Number

This app will help you find your children by their mobile number quickly, accurately, and conveniently. Not only that, but this secure and private network also allows parents to track their child’s GPS location and see everywhere they’ve been with the app’s history feature.

The app also allows endless phone numbers to be added to your network, so that you can easily keep track of your children.

2. Number Tracker Pro

With Number Tracker Pro, you can easily and quickly monitor any cell phone number from over 200 different countries–all for free. Plus, our powerful application will send you an alert as soon as the number you are looking for has been found in our database.

This app is unique in that it works for both iOS devices and Android smartphones. It gives users detailed information about a phone number without the owner of the target number being aware.

3. Mobile Number Locator

This mobile tracker is free and provides you with the location details of any phone through the number on the device. You can also get personal details about the phone’s owner, such as their name, city, state, and more.

This app lets you find a cell phone number from anywhere in the world, and it will even show you the location of the targeted mobile on a Google map. Although it’s free to use, please note that there are ads displayed within the app.

4. CallerSmart: Caller ID + Block

Many people who use Apple products love this app because it not only provides the name and location of unknown callers, but also offers data about who has been looking up your number. In addition, you can trust that the app is reliable because its developers regularly update it.

The developers can work better because of the constant information contribution from the user community. The app is free, but if you want to access exclusive features, you’ll need to activate a paid subscription.

5. Mr. Number Lookup & Call Block

This app is perfect for those of us who want to keep our mobile numbers secure. It can quickly identify if the targeted number is being used by a scammer, as well as allowing you to read comments from other users about the same number.

Mr. Number is a call blocking and identification app that allows users to block numbers, view caller ID information, and even do reverse number lookup for free. However, the app also offers monthly, yearly, and lifetime paid subscriptions for additional features such as added security or expanded storage capacity.

Conclusion

If you want to track someone, all you need is their phone number. In this article, we will show the five best websites and apps that can help you get the location of any mobile number for free. Some of these options have subscription plans for exclusive features.

