In this article, we at iLounge are to list the best movies in 2021. According to us, the movies that we are to list are expected to be the best based on audience interest worldwide.

Best movies in 2021

1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

2. Fast & Furious 9

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

4. The Matrix 4

5. Mission: Impossible 7

6. Mortal Kombat 2021

7. Pinocchio 2021

8. Godzilla vs. Kong

9. Minions: The Rise of Gru

10. The Boss Baby: Family Business

Why are these movies in 2021 the best?

We aren’t exactly sure if they are actually the best since these movies haven’t released yet. However, based on Google trends, the number of searches is high for these specific movies. Therefore, we at iLounge thought to share the list for those who were searching for the best movies.

Are there any other good movies in 2021?

Yes, there are! We only listed the top 10 based on the number of users interested. A complete list can be found on Wikipedia regarding the upcoming movies.