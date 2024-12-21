1-800 ChatGPT now accessible through phone for AI responses

Support for phone-based experience for ChatGPT was rolled out by OpenAI and was included with their event- 12 days of OpenAI. You can access the feature by texting or calling 1-800 ChatGPT or 1-800-242-8478.

The number is made for scenarios where data connection is inaccessible but cellular data is useable, letting ChatGPT give answers to queries over the phone, and even on landlines, through voice response. Messaging ChatGPT can be done via WhatsApp with the same number 1-800, but it doesn’t support videos and images yet.

Phone numbers in the U.S. can try ChatGPT and receive 15 minutes for free without having an OpenAI account. If you have the app downloaded and then you create an account, you can have more time to chat and call ChatGPT. According to OpenAI, the phone number is an experimental method of talking with ChatGPT, meaning that limits and availability may change over time.