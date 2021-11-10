$10 Daily Cash rewards given for new Apple Card family members

Apple Card owners recently received an email saying how they can get a bonus for adding family members to their account.

New users who are added can get $10 Daily Cash when they join on or before November 30, 2021. One of the requirements is that they must have made a purchase using their Apple Card within 30 days of registering.

Apple Card Family is a newly-introduced feature. It allows a maximum of 5 family members to be added to the user’s Apple Card. The service allows a co-owner who will serve as the joint card holder, and the two of them can build credit, share a credit limit and manage the account.

Other than that, young adults and children may be added as ‘participants’, which gives them access to the available balance. The primary user can set a spending limit per participant to control their purchases.

More details regarding the Apple Card Family can be found on the official Apple website.