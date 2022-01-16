$100M App Store class action lawsuit claims launched

Developers who are eligible for the 2019 class action lawsuit made against Apple can now submit their claims.

In 2019 a group of app developers sued the Cupertino-based company for charging mandatory annual fees and pricing structures for their apps to get into the App Store. Several years later, Apple wanted to settle and both parties agreed to a price of $100 million, which will be distributed to small developers.

The fund website has opened Friday and now accepts claims. Developers can get anywhere between $250 to $30K as long as they’re eligible for it. Those who have sold their apps between 2015 and 2021 may be granted compensation. Furthermore, they must have not made more than $1 million from the said time frame.

In addition to the settlement, minor changes have been made to the App Store policy, including a new price tier, a promise to offer 15% reduced commissions and better developer and customer communication.

Submission deadline is until May 20, 2022.