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10th Anniversary Headphones by Sony Leaked

By Samantha Wiley
10th Anniversary Headphones by Sony Leaked

The latest noise-cancelling headphones by Sony have been leaked, with photos of the models for the 10th anniversary shared online. The device is called the 100x or the Collexion Edition.


The changes made are design-based, with the cans featuring thicker padding of leatherette, separated buttons, and bigger earcups. The stems on the headbands are a standout, being a chrome color on white or glossy black, depending on your choice of color.

10th Anniversary Headphones by Sony Leaked

The difference is the robust design, with durability being a common theme for complaints with the XM6. Sony has answered the problem by reinforcing the stem by turning them into one piece of metal that is polished instead of turning it into a fork.

Sony stated that they have collaborated with three world-class studios for the driver of the device with Coast Mastering, Battery Studios, and Sterling Sound.


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