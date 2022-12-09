11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro down to $209 on Amazon

Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is on sale for $209 on Amazon, down from its original price of $299. The keyboard is designed to work with the 11-inch iPad Pro, with a backlit keyboard that reduces typing errors in low light conditions.

The Magic Keyboard features a floating hinge design that attaches magnetically and can be adjusted for the perfect viewing angle. This makes it easier to use the iPad Pro for a variety of tasks, including consuming content, responding to emails, browsing social media feeds, and conducting video calls.

In addition to providing a comfortable typing experience, the Magic Keyboard also serves as a protective case for the iPad Pro, protecting it from dings and scratches. The keyboard also includes a built-in trackpad for faster navigation.

The sale on the 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is a good opportunity for iPad Pro owners to upgrade their device with a high-quality keyboard at a discounted price. The sale is available for a limited time, so interested buyers should act quickly to take advantage of the discount.