12 Mac models listed in the obsolete and vintage products section

Twelve Mac models have recently landed on Apple’s list of obsolete and vintage products.

Advertisements

Three of the twelve Macs, specifically the 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro, the 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 2018 13-inch MacBook Air, have been listed as vintage, while the remaining nine, namely the 2016 12-inch MacBook, the 2015 13-inch MacBook Air, the 2016 13-inch MacBook Pro with 2 and 4 Thunderbolt ports, the 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro, the 2015 Retina MacBook Pro, 2015 21.5-inch iMac, the 2015 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K, and 2015 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 5K, have been listed as obsolete.

Apple puts products under the vintage list if the product is no longer distributed after five years, while those under the obsolete list are the ones that are no longer distributed after seven years. Repairs and replacements for these products are typically limited and only if spare parts are available.