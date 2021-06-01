120Hz display production rumors for iPhone 13 Pro Surface

There are reports that say Samsung is beginning to make actions towards the production of 120Hz screens which will be used for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro.

The Elec also mentioned that LG is doing the same thing for its LTPS screens for the rest of the 2021 iPhone models. ProMotion, a feature that increases refresh rate to 120Hz was said to be included in the iPhone 12 lineup but this wasn’t the case.

OLED production for the upcoming iPhone 13 is ramping up due to Apple’s request. Before that, the iPhone 12 was delayed by the pandemic and Apple is looking to mitigate delays that could do the same thing for the 2021 iPhone models.

It’s rumored that the iPhone 13 will have several new features, including larger camera bumps, a thicker design and a smaller notch, among others. There’s no set launch date yet but it’s expected to be released anytime this year.