15 Products Discontinued by Apple

Apple has discontinued about 15 of their products during the announcement of 10 new ones this week, with the roll out of the revamped iPad Air, M5 Max and M5 MacBook Pro, iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo and new Studio Displays.

Apple has removed the Pro Display XDR VESA Mount Adapter, Pro Stand Display for Pro Display XDR, Pro Display XDR, Mac Studio with 512GB memory and M3 Ultra chip, 16-inch M4 Max MacBook Pro, 14-inch M4 Max MacBook Pro, 16-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro, 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB M5 chip, 15-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Air, with M4 chips, 11 and 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip and the iPhone 16e.

The products mentioned have had discounts available from third-party sellers, while preorders for the new products were made available, with shipping starting on March 11 for online orders and for Apple Authorized retail stores.