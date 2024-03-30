15W Qi2 wireless charging a feature on iOS 17.4

MacWorld claims that iOS 17.4 will bring 15W wireless charging via Qi2 technology.

The publication reported that the iPhone 12 was able to carry 15W charging on a Qi2 wireless charger after updating to iOS 17.4. Under the Qi2 wireless charging, the iPhone now shows an animation whenever 15W charging is present. MacWorld used an Anker Qi2 MagGo adapter and showed similar charging results to that of MagSafe technology. Apple did mention that iOS 17.2 supports Qi2 charging support for the iPhone 14 and 13 models, but did not mention anything about the iPhone 12 and iOS 17.4.

Apple last year unlocked Qi2 charging speeds of up to 15W with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 through iOS 17.2. The newer iPhone 15 has Qi2 charging support out of the box, with only the iPhone 12 not having faster charging features with the technology.