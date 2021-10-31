16-inch MacBook Pro charger teardown video revealed

A teardown video of the new 140W GaN charger for the 16 inch MacBook Pro has been uploaded on YouTube.

Titled ‘Latest Teardown of Brand New Apple 140W USB-C GaN Charger’, the 12-minute video comes from ChargerLab and shows the viewer a stripped down 140W charger to see its design, construction and components.

ChargerLab listed every component and mainly focused on how GaN was used the first time by the Cupertino-based company. They also mentioned how Apple using technology paved for its adoption by other brands.

The GaN charger is also Apple’s first use of the gallium nitride material, which offers benefits such as reduced energy loss and higher voltage capacity. USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 also makes an appearance and makes it cross-compatible with other supported devices.

The 140W charger can be bought separately for $99, but it doesn’t come with the USB-C to MagSafe cable, which costs $49.