16GB memory is the standard in upcoming Macs with M4 chip

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently reported that the upcoming Mac models with the M4 chip will have a minimum of 16GB memory.

According to the analyst, Apple is currently having four Mac models tested, all of which have the M4 chip. In addition, all of the prototypes had either a 16GB or 32GB unified memory. The four models are believed to be new and refreshed versions of the iMac, Mac Mini, and MacBook Pro. It’s worth noting that 16GB is the minimum requirement for Apple Intelligence support, hence the supposed mandate for the memory size.

The 8GB of memory on the current Macs has sparked controversy among critics, saying that 8GB is not enough for creative and professional workflows. Apple countered by saying that 8GB and the M3 chip are similar to 16GB on other machines due to its unified technology. It seems that Apple has caved into the demand to have 16GB as the standard.

