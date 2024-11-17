News

17 new emojis made by Unicode

By Samantha Wiley
Emojis

The Unicode Consortium adds new character emojis for devices like smartphones and other gadgets every year. This week, Unicode 17 is adding 8 emojis that were recommended: trombone, orca, apple core, treasure chest, landslide, distorted face, bigfoot, and fight cloud. Current emojis like people wrestling, people that have bunny ears, and ballet dancers have different skin tones now.

Advertisements

Mockups were made for these emojis by the Unicode to give an idea of what these emojis will look like, whilst Apple’s designers make their version of the emojis according to their company’s style once it’s finalized. Approval of Unicode 17 may be next fall, and will most likely arrive to iOS in the Spring of 2026. But the good news is Apple is releasing Unicode 16 emojis that were approved last year in September sometime next year, including a fingerprint emoji, a leafless tree, face with eye bags, harp, splatter, root vegetable, and a shovel.

Emojis
Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10 Black Friday Deal: Get $50 Off!
1 Min Read
Bracelet For Apple Watch Series 10
Apple releases Gold Link Bracelet for Apple Watch Series 10
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple may launch AI-Powered smart display by March
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
iFixit reveals M4 Mac Mini teardown video
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
Early Black Friday Deal: AirPods 3 On Sale For Only $102
1 Min Read
AirPods
AirPods 4 models and AirPods 2 Pro receiving firmware update
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Pre-orders for “Apple Music: 100 Best Albums” limited-edition book available for $450
1 Min Read
Apple
The Weeknd to deliver an immersive experience On November 15
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air 13-inch
Save $200 on The M2 iPad Air 13-inch 512GB
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Apple iPhone users can now order iPhone 16 parts & tools for DIY repairs
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
A second-gen Apple Vision Pro could launch before the budget version
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro may be getting an upgrade on its front camera lens
1 Min Read
Lost your password?