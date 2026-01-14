News

18 New Emojis Coming For iOS 

By Samantha Wiley
18 New Emojis Coming For iOS

A draft list of potential emojis that will be released for cellphones and other devices has been uploaded by the Unicode Consortium. The draft was provided by Emojipedia, showing a number of 19 possible emojis coming to Emoji 18.0, with the final list expected in September.


The additions feature a lighthouse, pickle, meteor, net handle, eraser, a monarch butterfly, emoji with a squinting face, and hands with thumb gestures pointing right and left. Other than the 9 concepts for emojis, Emoji 18.0 will add 10 new variants for skin tones tied to two base emojis.

18 New Emojis Coming For iOS

Apple will have to distribute versions for the new emojis via software updates, meaning that the new emojis are likely to roll out for the iPhone later this year or early next year with iOS 27. Draft lists are not final, and changes may happen during the review process by Unicode. The additions are anticipated to be released with iOS 26.4, macOS 26.4, visionOS 26.4, watchOS 26.4, and iPadOS 26.4 this year by March or April.


