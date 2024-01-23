180K Vision Pro already sold, as per analyst

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple has already sold around 180,000 Vision Pro devices.

In a Medium post, Kuo said that around 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro models were sold during the pre-order phase, and that it had a 5-7 week shipping time. The selling out and extended time for shipping may sound positive at first, but then Kuo said that shipping dates have not changed and guessed that demand might be in a slight decline since the Vision Pro launched to the public. The buyers are believed to be core customers and early adopters, and those who wanted to experience the headset as soon as it was made available.

New iPhone products also quickly sell out during preorders, but the demand usually continues even after the initial selling phase. Kuo claimed that the target of 500,000 units for the headset ‘should not be challenging.’