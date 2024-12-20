News

19-inch foldable MacBook and iPhone 17 Air getting major changes to their design

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Air

A series of format and big design changes are in the works for iPhones in the coming years, whereas the iPhone 17 “Air” will arrive in an ultrathin form. It is believed that it will be the thinnest that iPhones have ever been and is expected to be revealed in September next year.

While there are no specific measurements yet for the model, measurements could range from 5mm – 6.25mm. Comparing this to the iPhone 16 which measured 7.8mm, and the iPhone 6 which is currently the thinnest at 6.9mm, there is a major difference with the iPhone 17 Air taking the new record.

iPhone 17 Air

Apple is also preparing 2 new foldable devices for later launch, with one device reportedly being the largest MacBook ever featuring a massive screen at 19 inches which is foldable, and the other a foldable iPhone rumored to have a bigger display than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Release date for the new iPhone could be in 2 to 3 years from now, followed by the foldable MacBook’s debut.

