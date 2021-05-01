19,000+ Delta flight attendants to get iPhone 12

Airline company Delta has concluded a partnership with cellular service carrier AT&T and Apple to provide its 19,000-plus flight attendants with iPhone 12s to ‘enhance passenger travel experience’.

The Delta flight attendants will be able to use the iPhone 12’s AR capabilities to get critical task training, assess in-cabin inventory and more. The company will work closely with Apple and AT&T to explore additional in-cabin services for its passengers.

Apple has supplied Delta with devices such as iPads and iPhones in the past. The Cupertino-based company regularly partners up with airlines such as American Airline to provide in-flight Apple TV+ as an entertainment option.

Delta is one of the first companies to enter the 5G era. Its partnership with AT&T allows them to tap into the 5G network to empower the attendants and ensure improved customer experience.

The iPhone 12 is powered by an A14 Bionic chip and has 5G network capabilities.