1998 iMac G3 Lego Set Reaches 10,000 Votes

The project iMac G3 Lego that was passed is now under consideration on their site for ideas, meaning that the iMac G3 could turn into an actual Lego set in the future. Lego has a website for ideas that enables fans to pass suggestions or dummy models for future Lego sets that they want to be released.

Project submissions that achieve 10,000 votes get the chance to reach the review board of the company and have the opportunity to become an actual Lego product. The iMac G3 1998 model came in Bondi Blue, and the entry was submitted by Terauma back in August last year.

The submission gives us a glimpse of the 1998 iMac G3 with a matching keyboard, cables and a mouse in the shape of a hockey puck. This mock design achieved 10,000 votes so now it is in consideration phase and it will take some time for this to be potentially approved.