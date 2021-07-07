200 companies attacked by ransomware during 4th of July weekend

An attack carried by a group believed to be behind the recent extortion attempt of Apple has hit 200 companies during the weekend.

Kaseya, an IT management firm has reported that they have been under attack via a ransomware and targeted its software tools. The incident made the firm shut down its servers and notify customers to shut their VSA servers as well.

Kaseya acts as a service provider to software update and remote support to other businesses. The company thinks the ransomware may have reached the clients thru the VSA servers, thereby potentially harming hundreds of businesses that use Kaseya’s platform.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security has issued a notice saying companies should follow Kaseya’s advisory and close their VSA servers as soon as possible.

Huntress, a security firm believes the group behind the attack was also the ones responsible for the extortion attempt on Apple. ‘REvil’ was believed to have stolen Quanta computer schematics and asked Apple to pay to get it back.