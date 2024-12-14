News

$200 monthly ChatGPT Pro subscription now available

By Samantha Wiley
ChatGPT

OpenAI made it known to the public that ChatGPT Pro is now available. The newly launched monthly subscription gives access to OpenAI o1 anytime. This is the company’s most advanced and latest LLM priced at $200 per month. Subscribers gain unlimited access to GPT-4o, o1-mini, Advanced Voice, and OpenAI o1, with a pro mode for o1- a version that can give you better answers to the most difficult problems.

Advertisements

ChatGPT Pro will acquire compute-intensive and more powerful features for productivity in the future, with the pro mode for OpenAI o1 having remarkable computing powers that can solve complicated problems, hence the $200 fee on their monthly subscription to the new model because it ponders on the question longer than the previous model, giving a more reliable answer.

ChatGPT

The newest version, ChatGPT Pro, is targeted at engineers, researchers, and other branches of work and fields that use this standard of research intelligence.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Vision Pro
Sony and Apple collab to bring support for VR2 PS hand controllers for the Vision Pro
1 Min Read
iCloud
Lawsuit regarding iCloud 5GB plan rejected
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple making A $1 billion plant to lift ban for iPhone 16 in Indonesia
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
Get the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS at $69 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple TV and Apple Music natural language search made possible with iOS 18.2 
1 Min Read
Savings Account Interest Rate For Apple Card Is Cut Again
Savings account interest rate for Apple Card is cut again
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
4-Pack Apple AirTag On Sale On Amazon
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro future headsets could potentially be equipped with Apple’s 5G modem
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok ban set to take place on January 
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple looking into cellular connection for Macs
1 Min Read
Apple Watch 10
Apple Watch 10 On Sale Again
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Wallet digital IDs and license support now available in New Mexico
1 Min Read
Lost your password?