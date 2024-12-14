$200 monthly ChatGPT Pro subscription now available

OpenAI made it known to the public that ChatGPT Pro is now available. The newly launched monthly subscription gives access to OpenAI o1 anytime. This is the company’s most advanced and latest LLM priced at $200 per month. Subscribers gain unlimited access to GPT-4o, o1-mini, Advanced Voice, and OpenAI o1, with a pro mode for o1- a version that can give you better answers to the most difficult problems.

ChatGPT Pro will acquire compute-intensive and more powerful features for productivity in the future, with the pro mode for OpenAI o1 having remarkable computing powers that can solve complicated problems, hence the $200 fee on their monthly subscription to the new model because it ponders on the question longer than the previous model, giving a more reliable answer.

The newest version, ChatGPT Pro, is targeted at engineers, researchers, and other branches of work and fields that use this standard of research intelligence.