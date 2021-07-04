2015 MacBook now under the ‘Vintage’ list

Apple has officially added the 12 inch 2015 MacBook under its vintage list.

The laptop was added to the Apple vintage list on June 30, 6 years after it was first launched to the public. ‘Vintage’ devices, according to Apple are those that have not been in production for 5-plus years and under 7 years. ‘Obsolete’ products are those that have not been in production for 7-plus years and are discontinued. Furthermore, they are not able to receive service from Authorized Service Providers or Apple technicians.

The 12 inch MacBook was introduced in 2015 and features a Retina display and a $1,299 price tag. It has a 1.1 or 1.2 GHz dual core processor, 8GB of memory and 256 or 512GB flash storage. It uses USB C for charging and ships with OS X El Capitan.

Apple refreshed the MacBook in 2016 and 2017, then discontinued production two years later, in 2019.