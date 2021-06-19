2021 back to school Apple promo arrives

Apple has officially launched its back to school sale in Canada and the United States. Students who purchase select iPad and Macs can get a pair of AirPods as part of the promotion.

Educators and students can get the AirPods if they buy the new iPad Air or iPad Pro, or the Mac mini, Mac Pro, 24 inch iMac, MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. Should they want to get AppleCare+ it’s available at a 20 percent discount.

At checkout those eligible can upgrade to the AirPods Pro or get the wireless charging case for $90 or $40, respectively.

Apple’s back to school deals happen on a yearly basis. Last year, the Cupertino-based company offered the same kind of promotion where it gave away AirPods on eligible items. Currently, the sale is only available in Canada and the US but it may be available in other regions at a later date.