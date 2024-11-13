News

2024 iMac (Silver and Green) On Sale

By Samantha Wiley
2024 iMac

Apple’s 2024 iMac is a great choice for students, image editing experts, professionals, or anyone trying to find the perfect device for a compact workspace.

The stylish and supercharged, all-in-one computer comes with an M4 Chip designed to deliver faster and more powerful performances. Get your day-to-day activities done efficiently, whether working on videos, editing your photos, preparing presentations, or playing games. It comes with a Magic Keyboard that has a Lock key and mouse. 

Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 24-inch Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage; Green Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU: Built for... $1,299.00 $1,204.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Featuring a big 24 inch screen that provides vibrant detail with 4.5K Retina display, 500 nits, making it really bright and can support almost up to 1 billion colors, camera specs of 12 MP, six speakers equipped with spatial audio, three mics of studio quality for clear audio calls and recordings. Both display and sounds deliver a very colorful and immersive experience.

Get your iMac in Silver or Green for $1204 today!

