2025 MacBook to have a smaller camera

Apple’s upcoming MacBook lineup will have the M5 chip and smaller camera modules, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

In an investor note, Kuo said that Apple will use a next-generation M5 chip and a new compact camera to go with it. For this to happen, the Cupertino-based company will have Sunny Optical produce the CCMs, with the Chinese firm manufacturing the component in Vietnam. A new imaging system will be integrated with the compact form for the MacBook laptop models.

Currently, the MacBooks have cameras produced by Sharp and LG Innotek. However, Sunny Optical can supply both lenses and CCMs, giving them the advantage. If the process is successfully, Kuo surmised that Sunny Optical could become a lead supplier for future iPad and iPhone models.

The 2024 MacBook Pro with M4 is set to launch later this year, and there’s a rumor that a thinner MacBook Pro is on the way.