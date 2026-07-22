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20th Anniversary iPhone Testing a 7-inch Display

By Samantha Wiley
20th Anniversary iPhone Testing a 7-inch Display

Apple is rumored to be preparing a larger display for the iPhone at about 6.9-inches to be marketed as a panel measured at 7-inches if it reaches production for the 20th anniversary iPhone.


The company has started increasing work for the 20th anniversary iPhone coming in two sizes, with rumors saying that the device will feature a display that is edge-to-edge with curved glass found on all sides for a design that looks borderless.

20th Anniversary iPhone Testing a 7-inch Display

Apple increased the display of its premium iPhones, starting with the iPhone 16 Pro increasing to 6.3-inches from 6.1, and 6.9 inches to 6.7 for the iPhone Pro Max model. Apple is expected to release the 20th anniversary iPhone next year with the screen being the same size of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This is the first time display size plans surfaced for the device.


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