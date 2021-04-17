21.5-inch iMac dips in supply

Apple’s online website shows that there may be a limited supply of available 21.5 inch iMacs.

The lowest-priced 21.5 inch iMac, which has specifications of an i5 Intel processor and 1080p display has a delayed shipping date and estimated delivery pushed about a week, while others are experiencing a delay of 5 days.

In-store stock is running low, and a significant number of Apple Stores are reporting that the model is not available for pick up orders.

Higher-end configurations are more sparse, with the 1TB Fusion Drive model showing unavailable in most Apple Stores. Ordering one now will have an estimated ship date of May.

Apple has not made any mention of why stocks for the iMac is running low. Recently, the Cupertino-based company has dropped its sale of 21.5 inch iMac with 1TB and 512GB SSD storage.

The current chip shortage problem could also be a reason why Apple doesn’t have as much iMac for customers.