$24 AirTag Deal Still Ongoing

There’s still time to get the AirTag for tracking your precious possessions. Today, the 1-pack Apple AirTag is down to just $24 from its original price of $29 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price Apple AirTag $29.00 $24.00

You’ve probably heard what the AirTag can do in the latest news and reports. Aside from being able to keep track of your wallet, iPhone, or car keys, Apple’s device tracker can also serve as an anchor to your bigger investments, such as your automobile. The device is shaped like a coin so it’s easily concealable. Play a sound and the built-in speaker will chime so you can cut back on the time needed to locate the item.

The AirTag shines in distant location, thanks to the Find My network and integration with other Apple devices. Nearby, you can rely on Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband or Lost Mode for automatic notifications when detected in Find My. Get the discounted Apple AirTag today!