24 inch iMac with M1 Chip Drops to Just $1.5K

Apple’s newest iMac sports a colorful palette, and it’s powered by the company’s M1 chip. Today, the 8GB RAM and 256 SSD variant is down to just $1,499.99 on Amazon.

Apple’s proprietary M1 chip has 8 core CPU and 8 core GPU to bring maximum performance to any task on hand. You’ll be able to work and play without experiencing lag or slowdowns with the chip. Everything is displayed on the crystal clear Retina display with 4.5K resolution and at a generous 24 inches. It has 500 nits brightness and P3 wide color gamut for accuracy.

The all in one computer is only 11.5 mm thin and has 3-mic arrays for voice recordings and calls, as well as a full HD camera for video calls and conferences. Last but not least, you get Bluetooth 5.0, two Thunderbolt ports and a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse.

Now’s the time to spring for a discounted 24 inch iMac in your preferred color today!