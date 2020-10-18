The 28-inch 4K gaming monitor “BenQ EL2870U” gets $200 off

Upgrade to a complete monitor package and you’ll experience a world of difference the next time you fire up your favorite game. Luckily, the 28-inch 4K monitor for gaming from BenQ is down to just $299.99 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

Just how complete is the EL2870U? Aside from the requisite 4K resolution and HDR, the monitor has a lightning-fast 1ms response time, FreeSync technology and eye care so you won’t hurt your eyes even when playing for prolonged periods.

BenQ EL2870U

Say goodbye to broken frames and tearing with AMD FreeSync. HDR puts out excellent contrast and brightness for unparalleled images. The 1ms response time allows you to blast the competition with superior framerates.

Connectivity is handled by a DisplayPort and HDMI, with VESA wall mount capability. There’s a headphone jack and headphone speakers to round out the features.

Be the best gamer you can be and enjoy 4K gaming with the $299 4K BenQ Monitor. Buy it today!