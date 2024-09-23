News

‘28 Years Later’ film to be shot on iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

An upcoming blockbuster movie will be the industry-first to be shot using an iPhone.

Advertisements

‘28 Years Later’ by Danny Boyle is a $75 million film with a horror movie theme. The principal camera to be used is an iPhone 15 Pro Max, with additional equipment such as lens attachments and aluminum cages. It’s believed that Apple has lent technical assistance to the movie production. ‘28 Years Later’ is the story after ‘28 Weeks Later’ and ‘28 Days Later’, shown in 2007 and 2002, respectively. Zombies have invaded a post-apocalyptic UK with protagonists trying to navigate to their goal.

iPhone

‘28 Days Later’ was shot using a Canon XL-1 camera in 480p standard. The director’s decision to shoot using an iPhone seems to pay homage to the camcorders. Anthony Mantle, Oscar-winning cinematographer will be working alongside Boyle. A release date for when the movie will be available has yet to be announced.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
iPhone 17 Pro
Under display Face ID not arriving for iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Halfbrick+
Halfbrick+ game bundle goes live
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 to have 120Hz ProMotion screen
1 Min Read
M4 iPad
Apple looking to fix M4 iPad Pro and iPadOS 18 crashing problem
1 Min Read
iPad
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
More US states to have iPhone driver’s license support
1 Min Read
iPhone
Next iPhone lineup to use 3nm chip
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
First iPhone 16 customers start receiving their orders
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
New firmware launches for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2
1 Min Read
A16 Chips
Arizona-based TSMC firm tasked with manufacturing A16 chips
1 Min Read
Lost your password?