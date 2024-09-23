‘28 Years Later’ film to be shot on iPhone

An upcoming blockbuster movie will be the industry-first to be shot using an iPhone.

‘28 Years Later’ by Danny Boyle is a $75 million film with a horror movie theme. The principal camera to be used is an iPhone 15 Pro Max, with additional equipment such as lens attachments and aluminum cages. It’s believed that Apple has lent technical assistance to the movie production. ‘28 Years Later’ is the story after ‘28 Weeks Later’ and ‘28 Days Later’, shown in 2007 and 2002, respectively. Zombies have invaded a post-apocalyptic UK with protagonists trying to navigate to their goal.

‘28 Days Later’ was shot using a Canon XL-1 camera in 480p standard. The director’s decision to shoot using an iPhone seems to pay homage to the camcorders. Anthony Mantle, Oscar-winning cinematographer will be working alongside Boyle. A release date for when the movie will be available has yet to be announced.