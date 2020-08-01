2nd Gen Ring Alarm Kit is $75 Off for Prime Members

Homeowners will want to take advantage of Ring’s offering and get the Ring Alarm 8 Piece Kit for only $224.99. Normally sold for $299.99, you can get it for less at 25% off.

The smart alarm kit works well for homes that have kids and 1-2 bedrooms. You get a motion detector, range extender, four contact sensors, a keypad and a base station. It’s DIY-friendly and allows for quick and easy installations. The ‘smart’ aspect is such that you get notifications sent straight to your phone and can control the system via the Ring app.

All-new Ring Alarm 8-piece kit

The beauty of Ring Alarm kits is that they can be connected via Alexa and allow you to set alarms and others just by using your voice. You can be sure of the quality as the brand has won #1 in Customer Satisfaction by the renowned JD Power.

Protect your home and loved ones with this 8 Piece Kit Alarm System by Ring. Order it today!