3 games added to the Apple Arcade library

Four new notable titles have arrived on the Apple Arcade service.

Advertisements

Apple Arcade subscribers can now try four new games, including Super Monsters Ate My Condo, Sago Mini Trips+, and Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop. Sago Mini Trips+ is a children’s game, while Super Monsters Ate My Condo is a classic color-match game. Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is another puzzle game from the popular Puyo Puyo series from Sega. Players match similar-colored puyos to make them disappear, with movable and rotating elements.

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop has a story mode with 24 playable characters. The game integrates older games Puyo Puyo Fever and Puyo Puyo 2 and has an endless mode as well. The game can be downloaded right now by going to the App Store, then Apple Arcade, and under the New category.

Apple Arcade will have Solitaire Stories and Crossy Road Castle later this month.