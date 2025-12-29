News

$3 Million Nike Shares Brought By Tim Cook

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook, Apple CEO has brought approximately $3 million worth of Nike shares, with 50,000 shares graded class B purchased this month, which had a $58.97 per share average price.


The total investment is tallied to about $2.95 million, meaning that the Apple CEO holds around 105,000 of Nike shares. Nike is undergoing the early phase of an effort to turn around their company under the leadership of Eliott Hill who returned to Nike during the previous year.

The Apple CEO served the board of directors at Nike for around 20 years and took on the role of lead independent director in 2016 after Phil Knight, co-founder for Nike, retired as the chairman. Other than that, the CEO has been placed in a central role of governance at Nike in its apparel maker. This is also the biggest open-market purchase made for shares at Nike in the past years.


