32-inch iMac with mini-LED rumored to arrive in 2025

A new 32-inch iMac with mini-LED display might launch in 2025, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

There have been several rumors surrounding a larger iMac in the past few years, with some confusing the standalone options and products that were shelved. Prior to this there was a buzz about a 27-inch iMac being released but this was axed in 2022.

With the iMac Pro being discontinued, Apple revealed a Mac Studio alongside the 27-inch Studio Display. A year or so later there haven’t been any news surrounding a larger iMac, until now. In 2025, Apple might release a 32-inch version and pair it with mini-LED display technology that’s in the Pro Display XDR. The 32-inch model might have the same size as the Pro Display XDR, but further details, such as technical specs, color, bezel, and hardware remains to be seen.