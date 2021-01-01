39,000 games were taken down in China App Store

Apple has removed around 39,000 games in the China App Store when they were found to lack an official license needed by local regulators.

Qimai, a research firm published a report that says games like NBA 2K20 and Assassin’s Creed Identity were taken out, and that only 74 survived out of the 1,500 paid games.

In addition to the 39,000 games Apple also took down 46,000 apps in the China App Store.

In February, Apple provided a deadline to developers so they could obtain a license for their games until December 31, 2020. In July, thousands of games had their update removed, and did the same to 30,000 apps in August.

In July, Apple issued a warning to developers that they should obtain a license from their local government to meet regulatory requirements. The removal of games and apps was rumored to come from government pressure for the Cupertino-based company to comply with China’s regulations.