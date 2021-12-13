3D Render of ‘Apple Car’ appears online

Vanarama, a British car leasing company has recently outed its version of the Apple Car based on the patents Apple submitted for the electric vehicle.

The render is in 3D and lets the viewer explore both the interior and exterior of the vehicle. The coupe SUV model, according to Vanarama, is based on ‘genuine patents filed by Apple’.

The British car leasing firm details several features, such as the pillar-less design for easy access and how the seats could be fully rotated for assuming a ‘living room setup’. Furthermore, it touts coach doors for improved flexibility when loading and moving within, as well as scooped windows for higher headroom clearance as passengers board.

Styling is Apple-inspired, which shows in the retractable door handles and a mesh-like grille. Frosted white finish was chosen because it’s a popular color scheme.

Apple is set to launch its self-driving car in 4 years’ time and around 2025.