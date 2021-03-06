3rd beta of watchOS 7.4 released to testers

Apple has outed its third public beta release of watchOS 7.4 to testers.

Participants can download the new beta release, as well as configuration profiles at Apple’s official Beta Software Program site. Existing users can get the update over the air on their enrolled devices.

One notable addition to watchOS 7.4 is the ability to unlock a paired iPhone even when they’re wearing a face mask. Other than this, Apple’s release notes state the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.

The 3rd iteration of watchOS 7.4 beta isn’t recommended for those who use their Apple Watch as a daily driver, as there could be instability and they might experience data loss. Apple says it may be installed on secondary devices as long as they back up the data in it beforehand.

watchOS 7 is the latest operating system for Apple Watch. It debuted in September 2020 and had improvements and features such as watch face sharing, custom cycling directions and more.