3rd Gen AirPods may make an appearance in the ‘California Streaming’ event

Reputable analyst Ming Chi Kuo has claimed that the upcoming ‘California Streaming’ event will announce the arrival of the 3rd gen AirPods.

Kuo says that the new AirPods will have a similar design to the AirPods Pro sans the features. The analyst outlines two possible scenarios- the first is that the new AirPods will have a higher price tag to keep it in line, and the second is that the price of the current AirPods will drop and the new one will have a $199 cost. It’s expected that the 2nd gen AirPods will be kept in circulation for consumers who want the original design.

Aside from the AirPods Pro design language, rumors say that it will have silicone ear tips. If announced, the new AirPods will be launched alongside flagship Apple products such as the Apple Watch Series 7 and the iPhone 13 during the September 14 ‘California Streaming’ event.