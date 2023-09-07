4 new games to arrive on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade will be getting four new additions to its robust game library this month.

The release of the four games will coincide with Apple’s event launch on September 12. In addition, more than 30 games will receive significant updates. The four new games are My Talking Angela+ from Outfit7 Limited, Japanese Rural Life Adventure from Game Start LLC, Junkworld from Ironside SA, and Cypher 007 from Tilting Point. The genres range from virtual pets to life simulation, tower defense, and stealth action.

Aside from the new titles, Apple Arcade will be hosting a large number of updates from existing games, including Jetpack Joyride 2 and Hello Kitty Island Adventure. The release dates start on September 8 until September 29.

Apple Arcade is a gaming service that has no ads or paywalls. The service costs $4.99 a month and can be bundled with an Apple One subscription with other Apple platforms.