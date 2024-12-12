News

4-Pack Apple AirTag On Sale On Amazon

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirTag 4 Pack

The Apple AirTag offers an easy way to track and find your stuff. Attach to your wallet, keys, bag, remote, and stick it to almost anything.

Advertisements

The device lets you keep track of where your belongings are with the help of friends and family and their devices via Find My app, and with the Find My network, you can find items that are far with the help of millions of other devices.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Preview Product Price
Apple AirTag 4 Pack Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99.00 $72.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

It’s easy to setup with a single tap, quickly connecting the AirTag to your Apple devices like an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. If you can’t find your item, you can play a sound from your AirTag’s built-in speaker you can simply ask for help from your personal assistant Siri. The use of Ultra Wideband Technology enhances precision finding that can lead you beside or right directly to where your device is.

Get 26% off the 4-pack AirTags on Amazon today! 

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Vision Pro
Vision Pro future headsets could potentially be equipped with Apple’s 5G modem
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok ban set to take place on January 
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple looking into cellular connection for Macs
1 Min Read
Apple Watch 10
Apple Watch 10 On Sale Again
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Wallet digital IDs and license support now available in New Mexico
1 Min Read
watchOS 11.2
watchOS 11.2 implements new pause feature using camera remote
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
iOS 18.2 AirPods Pro 2 feature hearing test now available in 9 more countries
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari Technology Preview 209 released by Apple
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $40 Off
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $40 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
iPad Pro with new M5 Chip may start mass production next year
1 Min Read
Spotify Wrapped
Spotify Wrapped now available
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?