$42 is all you need to take home a Do-It-All Gamepad

If a gamepad that works on your Mac, Steam and Nintendo Switch sounds appealing to you then you will want to set your sights on the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro+ Gamepad. It’s down to just $42.50 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

The SN30+ is a wireless Bluetooth gamepad that has dual analog sticks, directional buttons and action buttons. You can customize it for different vibrations and accuracy depending on how specific you wish your gaming experience to be. It features motion controls, rumble and USB charging, along with joystick sensitivity modifications. There’s also software for macOS and Windows should you wish to set your controller for one-of-a-kind input.

All that hardware is impressive, and those who have played older console systems will appreciate the Super Nintendo-style looks and ergonomics.

8BitDo is a known brand for producing high quality controllers, and they do not disappoint with the SN30+. Buy it at a 15% discount today!