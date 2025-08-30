4th Apple Retail Store Opens In India

A new retail store in India, the Apple Koregaon Park, will be opening its doors at 1 pm local time on September 4, Thursday. The retail store is found in Maharashtra state in Pune. There are two retail stores open in India, one in New Delhi and the other in Mumbai.

The third Apple Store will be found in Bengaluru, opening 2 days before the Apple Koregaon Park opens its doors to consumers. It will be the 4th retail store Apple has opened in India when September 4 arrives, and will be the first Apple store to open in the city.

A feather of a peacock in the Apple logo will be used in Apple Koregaon Park, which is the same as what they are using in Bengaluru. The wallpaper can be found on their official website. The first 2 retail stores were opened 2 years ago in India, following the online store that was launched back in 2020.