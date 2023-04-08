$500,000 worth of Apple products stolen at Apple Store Alderwood Mall

An Apple Store in Washington was the latest store to be robbed by thieves.

Apple Store at the Alderwood Mall was ransacked, as reported by King 5 News. According to the report, the thieves were able to get inside by creating a tunnel from a nearby Seattle Coffee Gear coffee shop to get to the retail store.

The burglars bypassed the security system and stole a total 436 iPhones, which are believed to be worth approximately $500,000. Eric Marks, store manager of Seattle Coffee Gear said that the shop was not adjacent to the store because of the layout. The authorities were able to collect footage of the theft, with the scene now under active investigation. It’s believed that the costs to repair the bathroom wall and replace the locks are around $1,500.

No Apple Store employee was harmed due to the activity happening when the store was closed.