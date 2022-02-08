$59 Off discount continues for Apple Watch Series 7

Apple’s latest flagship smartwatch is still being offered at a lower price than its original SRP. Today, you can get the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in Starlight for just $369.98, down $59 from its original price of $430 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7

Upgrade now and you can experience all of the features of the Apple Watch Series 7. Aside from being tougher, thanks to the crack-resistant front crystal display, the calls, texts and content you see are vibrant and take advantage of the Retina technology.

Fitness enthusiasts will find a lot to like, with Apple Fitness+ leading the way. Guided workouts are a great motivational tool, and you can couple that with real-time tracking of activity through the Fitness app. You can also check your heart rate, blood oxygen and pay with your watch via a connected Apple Pay account.

Apple’s newest Apple Watch 7 model is on sale. Don’t miss out on this deal and grab it today!