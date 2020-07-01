iPhone 12 5G could be expensive, reports suggest

Fresh new reports by Apple analysts and leakster suggest that the upcoming iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities could cost higher compared to last year’s iPhone. However, we do not know by how much the 5G iPhone 12 will cost more.

Some sources with information related to Apple have reported that the company will ditch the in box charger and Apple Earpods to adjust the price of its upcoming iPhones. The Apple wall charger (adapter) and the Apple Earpods combined could reduce the price of the iPhone by around $50 or so.

It has been reported that this years pro models of the iPhone will have LiDAR sensor on the back for improved augmented reality (AR) experiences.Apple continues to invest heavily in making AR experiences a part of its future as it’s evident that AR will indeed play a key role in the future and VR which was just a hyped phase in the tech industry.

The upcoming iPhone 12 will come in four different sizes (specifically three sizes but four variants) – the 5.4” iPhone 12, the 6.1” iPhone 12, the 6.1” iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple will release a lot of new iPhones this year as it continues to expand its iPhone lead this year. The goal seems to be to offer an iPhone at almost every price point possible.

Apple is not just focused on selling its phones but having been into its ecosystem which is why the company is trying to launch low priced products as well. For example, the iPhone SE and the $329 iPad and it has been reported that the upcoming 5.4” iPhone 12 will cost $549. As smartphones sales continue to drop – people are not upgrading more often – Apple is looking towards generating money its services such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.