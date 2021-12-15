$75 Apple Card Promo offered to new users

Apple has recently outed a new referral program for its Apple Card service, with new users getting $75 credits in Daily Cash.

Targeted emails have been sent to Apple Card users, detailing the promo mechanics. It runs until December 24, and one of the requirements is that the new Apple Card holder needs to make a purchase within 30 days.

Apple says that existing users can ‘refer Apple Card to a friend and they can get $75 in Daily Cash’. However, the original referrer won’t get any rewards for getting a friend to sign up for the credit card platform.

The promotion is the latest in holiday offerings Apple is giving out to customers. Those interested should sign up before December 24 in order to claim the bonus Daily Cash reward. Before the $75 Daily Cash, Apple sent out a notification that new family members added in Apple Card get $10 in Daily Cash.