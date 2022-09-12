7th beta of macOS Ventura developer edition launches

Apple has officially launched its 7th macOS Ventura developer beta.

The newest beta version superseded the sixth, which was made available on August 25. It’s expected that the final public version of macOS Ventura is set to arrive in fall along with other Apple software.

Inbound features include Safari and Messages updates, Passkeys, Continuity Camera and Spotlight improvements, changes in the System Settings and Finder, additions to Live Captions and Stage Manager for multitasking and app management.

Developers can get the seventh beta of macOS Ventura by going to the Apple Development Center or via OTA update on machines that are running older macOS Ventura beta versions. The 7th beta has a build number of 22A5342f to replace 22A5331f. Keep in mind that access to the Apple Development Center requires the user to be enrolled in the test program.

Beta versions are not recommended for use by the public as it could cause data loss and computer crashes.