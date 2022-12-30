8BitDo’s Pro 2 Controller is Down to Just $40

A multi-functional game controller will come in handy for gamers who have multiple consoles and computers. Today, you can get the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Controller for just $39.99 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

The Pro 2 Controller is a jack-of-all-trades, able to connect to Your Mac, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch. There’s a software you can install if you want to remap buttons or pre-program macris in one button. It’s a wireless gamepad as well, thereby eliminating the need to stay close as you play the latest games.

The controller comes with the bells and whistles as premium branded devices, including a turbo function, vibration, and two back paddle buttons for quick access to your go-to moves. As far as build quality is concerned, the heft and button response is top-notch, and you’ll be sure to complete actions as needed to win.

Buy the discounted 8BitDo Pro Controller today!