News

8th Grade Science Project from Steve Jobs Sold at Auction

By Samantha Wiley
8th Grade Science Project from Steve Jobs Sold at Auction

Steve Jobs’ science fair project back in 8th grade has been sold at an auction for $34,375. Steve Jobs went to Cupertino Jr. High when the project was made, with the title “What is the SCR?” The project features a 10-page report alongside the display board made with plywood.


The left section of the project features the usual rectifier controlled by silicon with four layers of N- and P-type semiconductor materials. The middle circuits show the common characteristics and principles of the rectifier and how it is used.

8th Grade Science Project from Steve Jobs Sold at Auction

There is a note that comes with the project that tells the judges of the event to plug in the oscilloscope and Circuit II and see how it works, and then tells them to unplug it after trying it out.

Previous items owned by Jobs, such as the bow ties and wooden case, Apple-1 Byte Shop sold for $113,580 and $254,375.


Latest News
The Apple Watch SE 3 is $79 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 is $79 Off
1 Min Read
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro Could be Delayed
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro Could be Delayed
1 Min Read
Apple Acquires Current Hit Series
Apple Acquires Current Hit Series
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $200 Off
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Pokemon Team and Pikachu Pay a Visit to Apple Park
Pokemon Team and Pikachu Pay a Visit to Apple Park
1 Min Read
Apple Event Announced, What Potential Devices Could Be Announced
Apple Event Announced, What Potential Devices Could Be Announced
1 Min Read
Vietnam Is Getting an Apple Education Center
Vietnam Is Getting an Apple Education Center
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Photos Supposedly Containing Circuitry for Upcoming Foldable iPhone Surfaced
Photos Supposedly Containing Circuitry for Upcoming Foldable iPhone Surfaced
1 Min Read
Imagining Video For Reveal of Foldable iPhone Shared
Imagining Video For Reveal of Foldable iPhone Shared
1 Min Read
Yearly iPhone Event Announced With Each Country Featuring Different Tagline
Yearly iPhone Event Announced With Each Country Featuring Different Tagline
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $59 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?