8th Grade Science Project from Steve Jobs Sold at Auction

Steve Jobs’ science fair project back in 8th grade has been sold at an auction for $34,375. Steve Jobs went to Cupertino Jr. High when the project was made, with the title “What is the SCR?” The project features a 10-page report alongside the display board made with plywood.

The left section of the project features the usual rectifier controlled by silicon with four layers of N- and P-type semiconductor materials. The middle circuits show the common characteristics and principles of the rectifier and how it is used.

There is a note that comes with the project that tells the judges of the event to plug in the oscilloscope and Circuit II and see how it works, and then tells them to unplug it after trying it out.

Previous items owned by Jobs, such as the bow ties and wooden case, Apple-1 Byte Shop sold for $113,580 and $254,375.